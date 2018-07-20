Wanted man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man wanted in the sexual assault of a child.

Deputies say Steven Galloway committed the crime on July 18.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. Galloway has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen driving a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with paper tags.

Galloway is known to frequent the Dalzell area of Sumter County, deputies say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

