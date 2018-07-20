Wanted man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Sumter County

Kimberlei Davis,

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man wanted in the sexual assault of a child.

Deputies say Steven Galloway committed the crime on July 18.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. Galloway has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen driving a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with paper tags.

Galloway is known to frequent the Dalzell area of Sumter County, deputies say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Michael Cohen recorded Trump talking about paying ...
Toddler dies after spending 3.5 hours in scorching...
Richland Deputies arrest an armed and dangerous fu...
Missouri duck boat accident leaves 13 dead, includ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android