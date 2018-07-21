Rapper Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia

Cephus, 26, was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, according to jail records.

His bodyguard, Gezahgn, 27, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime, records show.

Both men are still being held at Clayton County jail.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images more +

Offset has had numerous run ins with law enforcement over the past few years. He spent time in jail in 2013 and 2015 after previous felony drug and weapons charges, according to Rolling Stone. He spent eight months in jail in 2015, and is currently serving five years of probation.

He was also arrested for driving with a suspended license in 2016.

Offset married Bronx-born rapper Cardi B in September 2017, and the two had their first child, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, earlier this month. Cardi B announced the birth on Instagram. Offset has three more children from previous relationships.