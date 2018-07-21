Rapper Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia

Rapper Offset, a member of the trio Migos and the husband of hip-hop star Cardi B, was arrested on Friday afternoon on gun and drug charges after his Porsche was pulled over for making an illegal lane change.
The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were pulled over in Jonesboro, Georgia, for the illegal lane change when Clayton County police searched his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera and found a gun and less than one ounce of marijuana, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB.
Officers found three guns in the car and over $107,000 in cash, WSB reported.