Report: North Charleston woman stabs boyfriend after argument over infidelity

A 51-year-old North Charleston woman was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday morning after North Charleston police say she stabbed her 48-year-old live-in boyfriend after an argument over infidelity.

The man was treated for injuries to his hands and upper thigh and refused transport to the hospital.

According to a police report, Patricia Strong, of 2647 Ranger Drive, was upset that her boyfriend spent the previous night in a hotel room and brought a mutual female friend to their home.

Strong initially told officers that the stabbing occurred in the kitchen while she was making something to eat and pulled away from her boyfriend, but later changed her story to say the stabbing occurred in the hallway.

“I asked her why she took the knife into the hallway from the kitchen…she stated because she was upset and angry,” according to the police report.

The victim said Strong came at him with the knife, at which point he was cut on his hands and right thigh. He then locked himself in a bedroom and contacted police, according to the report.

Officers located several knives in the kitchen with dried blood on them, according to the police report.

Due to the nature of the incident, and that moderate bodily injury could have been sustained by the victim, Strong was charged with domestic violence, second degree.

She was searched and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.