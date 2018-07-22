im Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell all attend Pusha T’s A-list wedding

Pusha T has a lot to celebrate this weekend after tying the knot in front of his celebrity friends, including his best man Pharrell.

he rapper, whose birth name is Terrence Thornton, wed his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams on Saturday at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, the same place where the rapper grew up, People magazine reports. Among the guests included frequent collaborator, Kanye West, along with his wife Kim Kardashian West, according to photos posted to social media. Also in attendance was singer and fellow Virginia native Trey Songz and influencer Karen Civil.

And it was a Clipse reunion for some rap fans, as Pusha, 41, was pictured with his brother and the other half of their rap duo, Gene “No Malice” Thornton. And of course, Pusha performed at his own wedding reception. The rapper’s nuptials come after his well-publicized feud with Drake, which in part was escalated when the Toronto-bred rapper mentioned Pusha’s now-wife during the rap battle on a song called, “Duppy Freestyle.” “All bets are off because of that,” Pusha T said during a phone interview on the syndicated morning show, The Breakfast Club.

Pusha then released his response to Drake on a song called, “The Story of Adidon.”

In this May release, Drake then caused a firestorm with its verses and cover art, showing himself in blackface.

Drake was then forced to explain why he did it.

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” he said back in May.

In Pusha’s verses, he resurfaced rumors that Drake is now the father of a child with porn star Sophie Brussaux, a story that was first reported by TMZ in May 2017.

Drake has since confirmed that he is indeed a father of a boy named Adonis on his latest album, “Scorpion.” Brussaux, too, said she has a son by the same name.

In the song “Emotionless,” Drake, 31, talks about the secrecy, saying, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid.”