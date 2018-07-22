South Carolina, Texas tie for most child deaths in hot cars

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ An organization that tracks child deaths in hot cars says South Carolina and Texas are now tied at three for the most number of such deaths this year.

KidsandCars.org reports a 3-year-old boy died Thursday in a hot car in Houston, tying the two states.

Safe Kids Upstate manager Lee Penny tells the Greenville News that South Carolina ranked 28th in child deaths last year. She says the three children this year died in cars in Pelzer, Spartanburg and North Charleston.

Penny advises caregivers to create a reminder that the child is in the car, such as a stuffed animal in the front seat. If you see a child in a car, she says to call 911 and stay by the car until help arrives rather than asking someone else to call.