Take caution during your commute, some roads can flood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – During severe weather, several high traffic areas can become flooded.

The City of Columbia has issued a warning for drivers that are traveling in these areas, as rain is expected to impact driving conditions for your Monday afternoon and evening commute.

The City of Columbia is urging drivers to use caution when driving during severe weather.

The following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy rain events. Please avoid these areas during and immediately after heavy rains.

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendelton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

Here is some additional information provided by the City of Columbia:

If you notice a storm drain which is blocked by debris please notify the Public Works Street Division at 545-3780 during regular business hours and Customer Care at 545-3300 after 5:00 pm and on weekends. An alternate non-emergency number is 803-252-2911.

Non-emergency includes: Trees down, power lines , etc.

Please do not attempt to move trees debris on roadways. For emergencies please call 911.

If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc). A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

Continue to listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or to local radio and television stations for updated information or instructions, as access to roads or some parts of the community may be blocked.

Help people who may require special assistance, such as infants, children and the elderly or disabled.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

To assist with keeping the storm drainage system working properly we would ask that yard debris and other items not be placed adjacent or next to drainage structures.

For additional safety tips on driving when streets are flooded, click here.