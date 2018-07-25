Driver pleads guilty to felony DUI, sentenced to 7 years in death of passenger

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man will serve seven years in jail after he plead guilty to felon DUI charges resulting in death.

On September 2, 2017, Marshall Brandon McFarland was driving on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Lexington County when authorities say he unlawfully attempted to pass another vehicle in a construction zone.

Wyatt Duval, 21, was a passenger in the Acura McFarland was driving and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

McFarland, 37, was under the influence of methamphetamine and his blood alcohol level was .091, authorities say. The legal limit is a .08 in South Carolina