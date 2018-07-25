Officer arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana into Lee Correctional Institution

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With just over a year on the job, a South Carolina Department of Corrections Officer was arrested for attempting to introduce contraband at Lee Correctional Institution.

Uniqueqa Akeema James is charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.

James started working at the Lee Correction on April 3, 2017 and was arrested on July 22.

