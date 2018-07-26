Deputies revive driver suspected of overdosing behind the wheel

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man remains in the hospital after two law enforcement officers had to perform CPR on him after allegedly overdosing on oxycodone while driving his pickup truck.

Kershaw County deputies and Camden police at one point had to end a car pursuit and chase the driver on foot due to erratic manner the truck was manuvering across the roadway.

EMS and the Lugoff Fire Department responded to the incident that occurred on US1 in Lugoff after the driver of a F-150 stopped breathing.

An empty prescription bottle of oxycodone was found in the driver’s pants pocket.

Deputies say the man’s condition is unknown at this time.

No word on whether the man will be charged with a crime.