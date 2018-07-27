LIVE: Longest total lunar eclipse of 21st century!

The longest total lunar eclipse of the century is coming Friday, and it will transform the moon into a reddish orange color for more than 100 minutes, according to NASA.

ABC News will provide livestreaming coverage of the lunar eclipse today at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABCNews.com or on the ABC News app available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV App Store, Amazon Fire TV and Roku Channel Store.

The eclipse won’t be visible from North America, Noah Petro, a scientist for the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, told ABC News. Star-gazers in areas near the Middle East, south or eastern Africa, western and southeast Asia and India will be able to catch a glimpse of the celestial event as long as the weather permits, Petro said.