Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Robert Deshay Garner was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s as the victim of a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Abernathy Street.

Garner, 39, was the driver of the motorcycle and was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he later died.

Coroner Gary Watts said Garner died as a result of blunt trauma to the torso.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

