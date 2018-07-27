One captured, another fugitive remains on the loose in attempted murder investigation

Kimberlei Davis,
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s deputies along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service have nabbed a suspect who was on the run for attempted murder.

Amos Hosey was considered “armed and extremely dangerous” and was believed to be hiding out in the area of Lorick Circle.

Hosey, 39, and Harrell Williams allegedly shot a man on July 13.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know where Williams might be, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

