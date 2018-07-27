Orlando toddler identified as victim of I-95 fatal crash in Clarendon County

Kimberlei Davis,

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A toddler from Florida was identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 on Tuesday.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the victim as Talia Johnson.

The 2-year-old was one of six passengers in the vehicle driven by a family member, Mock said.

Johnson was airlifted from the scene just before 4 p.m. and later died at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Share

Related

Accused Meth Dealer Arrested for 3rd Time in 5 Mon...
Former special education teacher sentenced followi...
US economy grew 4.1 percent in 2nd quarter
Deadly Northern California wildfire ‘taking ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android