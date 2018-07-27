Orlando toddler identified as victim of I-95 fatal crash in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A toddler from Florida was identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 on Tuesday.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the victim as Talia Johnson.

The 2-year-old was one of six passengers in the vehicle driven by a family member, Mock said.

Johnson was airlifted from the scene just before 4 p.m. and later died at the Medical University of South Carolina.