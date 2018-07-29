Bond denied for teens accused of attempted murder and kidnapping

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Two teens accused of attempted murder and kidnapping were denied bond Sunday morning.

De’Quan Fullard,17, and Tyrese Rose-Frierson are facing 11 charges.

“It’s really sad for someone this young to be facing these charges,” Sumter County Sheriff’s Office PIO, Ken Bell said. “You know 18 and 17 years old, their life’s just beginning. They should’ve not been anywhere near a weapon. They certainly made some terrible decisions that night, and these choices have consequences. So they’re going to have to pay the consequences and unfortunately the consequences are pretty dire for them in this case.”

According to officials, Fullard and Frierson forced three teenage victims to strip, then forced two of them into the trunk of a car, a 3rd into the backseat and then left them along narrow paved road in the County.

According to an incident report, deputies say the three teenaged victims said that a female acquaintance had invited them to a Narrow Paved Road residence for a get together. However, when they arrived, they told deputies two men jumped from behind bushes with handguns and

forced them to remove their clothes.

The suspects then reportedly tried to force the three victims into the vehicle’s trunk but there was only room for two. Deputies say the other victim was forced into the rear seat and the suspects drove to a dirt road and let them out.

The three victims fled into the woods and the suspects reportedly fired four shots into the air and drove away, say deputies.