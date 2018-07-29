Cardi B pulls out of world tour post baby: ‘I underestimated this whole mommy thing’

“We have to remember that the mom is who takes care of the baby both during pregnancy and after,” Dr. Jennifer Ashton, an ob-gyn and ABC News’ chief medical correspondent said of Williams. “The first thing that every mom should do is take a moment to recognize what your body has just been through and be patient with yourself and try not to let societal or family or work pressures infiltrate your own timeline.”
In addition to caring for a new human life, postpartum women are also recovering physically from giving birth, whether by vaginal delivery or cesarean section. On top of the physical recovery, women in the fourth trimester are also dealing with changing hormones. That time is also when a woman is learning to care for and feed her newborn.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended in a committee opinion in 2016 that new moms have “sustained, holistic support” after birth.
“Our goal is for every new family to have a comprehensive care plan and a care team that supports the mother’s strengths and addresses her multiple, intersecting needs following birth,” Dr. Alison Stuebe, lead author of the committee opinion, said in a statement.
Regardless of celebrity status, the ACOG calls for new mothers to have at least six weeks of fully paid leave. The American Academy of Pediatrics appears to go further, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would ensure all workers get at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for children and other family members.
Brad Imler, president of the American Pregnancy Association, said it’s important for new mothers to take as much time as they can afford to take within the 12-week period allotted by the FMLA for bonding and breastfeeding–should they qualify for the leave.
“Mothers who take advantage of the full 12 weeks have a stronger chance to bond and respond to their baby’s signals of needs,” Imler told ABC News in 2017.
ABC News’ Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.