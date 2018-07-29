Four family members airlifted after Sumter house fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Four people from a family of five had to be airlifted to treatment centers after a fire broke out inside their Sumter home Saturday night.

The Sumter Fire Department responded to the Bowman Drive home around 11:31 p.m.

Battalion Chief Joey Duggan said that all members of the family of five, including three children, suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Three family members were airlifted to Augusta Burn Center for treatment, according to authorities.

One victim was flown to MUSC in Charleston. EMS took the fifth family member to an area hospital.

Fire investigators left the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say they don’t know what specifically caused the fire but know the fire started inside a living room wall.

Duggan says the fire caused $30,000 in damages and is not considered suspicious.

The American Red Cross is helping five adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.