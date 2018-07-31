4 people, including young boy, killed in Queens apartment shooting

ABC NEWS – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a New York City apartment building that left four dead, including a young boy, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. on Monday at a four-story building in Queens, New York, police said.

Police have not provided any details about the possible motive, but investigators say it may have been a murder-suicide.

“We don’t lean either way but that is certainly something we will look to,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Upon entering the building on the first floor, they observed four people who were apparently victims of gunshot wounds. All were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Police said the victims were a boy, around the age of 5, two women and one man. Investigators said they were able to identify one of the victims, but they declined to comment further.

It’s unclear if the victims were from the same family, according to police.