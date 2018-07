Columbia Animal Services Visits Good Morning Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) Victoria Riles and adoptable pup Davenport visited Good Morning Columbia to talk about the Adoption Ambassadors program.

To find out more about how to be a part of the program or to learn about fostering and adoption opportunities, call Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387 or stop by for a visit at:

127 Humane Ln

Columbia, SC 29209