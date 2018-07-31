Man dies days after collision on Augusta Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 66-year-old West Columbia man has died following a collision on the morning of July 23 on August Road.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Charles David Younginer was wearing a seat belt when he collided with two other vehicles in the 2900 block of Augusta Road.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m.

He died July 30 at an area hospital due to multiple traumatic injuries, Fisher said.

The collision was investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.