72-year-old woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash

Kimberlei Davis,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A passenger in a transport van was identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle collision at intersection of Two Notch and Polo Roads Tuesday afternoon.

Nilsa Cruz-Melenda, 72, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland  Hospital where she later died as a result of blunt force injuries to the chest, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Share

Related

Trio behind bars accused of robbing a man at gunpo...
Do you recognize this man? He’s accused of t...
Step-father sought for allegedly helping Lexington...
USDA issues alert about salads, wraps due to paras...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android