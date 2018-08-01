72-year-old woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A passenger in a transport van was identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle collision at intersection of Two Notch and Polo Roads Tuesday afternoon.

Nilsa Cruz-Melenda, 72, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she later died as a result of blunt force injuries to the chest, Coroner Gary Watts said.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.