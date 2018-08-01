Celebrating Peach Month in the REAL Peach State

The GMC Team learned about a special peach treat to celebrate peach month

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Nicole Caudle from The Braised Fork shared her recipe and tips for the best Peach Burbon Pie:

Plenty of dessert recipes (think Peach Pies) have artificial ingredients in them, but there are some alternatives to consider:

Maple syrup

Honey

Light brown sugar with coconut oil

You can also use coconut sugar as a replacement for traditional white sugar, which is lower

on the glycemic index.

Look for organic ingredients so you can feel confident about what you’re feeding your

friends and family!

Looking for a healthier crust option? Go for the 9” Wholly Wholesome Whole Wheat

Organic Pie Shell for a guilt free pie crust!

You can also make your pies gluten free by using our Wholly Gluten Free Pie Shells.

Tips on choosing the perfect peach this season:

Try to find local peaches, that way, they are picked when they are ripe.

Look at the color of the peach. It should have vibrant tones and colors without any

green tones. This is a sign that the peach was picked too early.

green tones. This is a sign that the peach was picked too early. Gently squeeze! Squeeze the peach at the shoulder and tip, where the stem was. If

it just starts to give, it’s ripe and ready to eat. If it’s still firm, it may need another day

or two to ripen.

it just starts to give, it’s ripe and ready to eat. If it’s still firm, it may need another day or two to ripen. You can ripen peaches by placing them in a brown paper bag for two to three days.

Sliced, fresh peaches should be tossed in lemon or lime juice to prevent browning.

PEACH BOURBON PIE

INGREDIENTS:

 5 cups thinly sliced (unpeeled) peaches

 1/2 cup white sugar

 1/2 cup brown sugar

 1/2 cup flour

 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

 1/4 tsp. salt

 pinch of nutmeg

 2 tsp. lemon zest

 1 tsp. lemon juice

 1/4 cup bourbon

 1 Tbsp. light butter

 1 Wholly Wholesome organic pie crust

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt

and lemon zest. Add the peaches and toss to combine. Add the lemon juice and bourbon and

toss until evenly coated.

2. Pour the peach filling into the pie crust, and gently smooth the top into a (mostly) smooth

surface. Cut the butter into small pieces and sprinkle evenly over the peaches. Bake at 400

degrees F for 30 min.

3. Then reduce the heat to 350 and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, until crust is golden

brown, and filling is bubbling. If the crust begins to brown too much, loosely cover it with

aluminum foil while baking.

4. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.