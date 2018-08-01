Trio behind bars accused of robbing a man at gunpoint

Deshawn Jerel Carroway/ASGDC

Shyheim Kiwan Williams/ASGDC

Michaiah Green/ASGDC





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – All three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that sent the victim to the hospital are behind bars.

Deputies say on July 21 around 4 p.m., Deshawn Carroway, Shykeim Williams and Micaiah Greeen pistol whipped a man in the 6600 block of Two Notch Road after robbing him.

Officials say the victim was able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Following a brief chase, Carroway and Williams were arrested.

Green was taken into custody on July 31.

Carroway, 22, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and assault and battery.

Williams, 24, is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Green, 23 is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

All three are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.