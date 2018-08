Beyonce uses starpower to change Vouge history

New York, NY (WOLO) — Vogue is changing how it does business with celebrities for the first time in over a century.

Superstar singer Beyonce has used her star power to get the publication to hire its first black cover photographer in the magazine’s 126-year history.

The Singer and Actress selected 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell for the project.

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z will appear in concert at Williams Brice Stadium on August 21st.