Power outage causing problems for many in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office a widespread power outage is causing major problems for residents.

Electric crews are working to restore the issue.

The Sheriff’s Office issued this advisory:

Please do not call 911 UNLESS the outage is causing problems with medical equipment or health.

No estimated time of renewal, however crews are working hard to restore.

