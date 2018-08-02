Power outage causing problems for many in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office a widespread power outage is causing major problems for residents.

Electric crews are working to restore the issue.

The Sheriff’s Office issued this advisory:

Please do not call 911 UNLESS the outage is causing problems with medical equipment or health.

No estimated time of renewal, however crews are working hard to restore.

The Newberry Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing a widespread power outage throughout parts of Newberry County. The City of Newberry is currently not experiencing any outages – if you are a NEC customer, please contact them concerning your power outage at 803-276-1121. pic.twitter.com/Va4I108mU1 — Newberry Utilities (@PublicUtilities) August 2, 2018