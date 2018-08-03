Part Time Studio Camera Operator

ABC Columbia has immediate openings for Part Time Studio Camera Operator.

We are looking for a team oriented, hard working, and multi-talented individual to work with our news team. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting, and non-linear editing skills. Experience with HD Camera operation. The position also calls for knowledge of microwave truck operations.

In addition, a good working knowledge of television studio operations and procedures will be a part of consideration. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs. equipment on a daily basis is required.

Send VHS Tapes, DVC Pro, or DVD’s with story samples to:

Rich Wandover

Chief Photojournalist

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

You can also e-mail video clip and resume to rwandover@abccolumbia.com and

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE

