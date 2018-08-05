11 new TV and film releases to check out from Aug. 5 to 11

It’s a huge week for reality TV shows. “The Bachelorette” is coming to a close and “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” are making their triumphant returns.

Of course, if you’re a fan of scripted shows (or just heading to the movies), there’s something for you too.

The staff at “Good Morning America” compiled some of this week’s most notable new releases — check them out below.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Television’s famous family is back (did they ever really go away?) for the 15th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” You can keep up with them on E! starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Monday, Aug. 6

“Breaking Bad” fans will have more to love when the much-anticipated season four of “Better Call Saul” premieres on AMC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The worlds of Saul Goodman and Walter White will finally collide.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin will make her final choice between Blake Horstmann or Garrett Yrigoyen during the three-hour season finale of the ABC reality TV show. All the action begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

“The Bachelorette” may be over but several of Becca’s suitors will get a second chance at love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. After that show ends, stay tuned for the premiere of “Castaways,” a new ABC reality TV show about 12 people trying their best to survive on remote islands in the South Pacific.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Country music fans have been counting down the days for the premiere of “CMA Fest,” a three-hour special hosted by stars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini that was shot earlier this summer in Nashville and features more than 25 of the genre’s biggest names.

Friday, August 10

Already drawing controversy, the original comedy series “Insatiable” debuts on Netflix, giving viewers a chance to judge for themselves whether the show, which stars Debby Ryan as “Fatty Patty,” an overweight and bullied teen who undergoes a dramatic physical transformation after her jaw is wired shut, is guilty of fat shaming.

Fans of the former MTV reality show “Run’s House” will want to check out “All About the Washingtons,” Netflix’s new sitcom starring Rev Run (or Joseph Simmons) as a hip-hop icon who’s retiring from the business to focus on his family. Yes, the series is autobiographical and also features Simmons’ real-life wife, Justine.

Spike Lee’s new film, “BlacKkKlansman,” based on a true story, stars John David Washington and Adam Driver as black and Jewish police officers who go undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. The movie, which is rated R, is based on the 2014 book “Black Klansman” by Ron Stallworth (who’s played by Washington).

If you’re in the mood for some action, check out “The Meg,” starring Jason Statham, Ruby Rose and more. The group aims to survive a 70-foot prehistoric great white shark. Need we say more? Expect to be on the edge of your seat for the entire PG-13 film!

Still not satisfied? OK, well how about “Slender Man,” a horror film based on the fictional character and internet meme that is said to abduct and traumatize children. If the name of the film sounds familiar, it’s because the fictional villain was tied to a very real-life case of two young girls stabbing a classmate and blaming it on Slender Man, telling authorities they read about the character online. Saturday, Aug. 11 OWN’s new unscripted series, “Mind Your Business with Mahisha,” premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stars Curls CEO and creator, Mahisha Dellinger, as she coaches female entrepreneurs hoping to grow their businesses.