Teen arrested for burglary, drug possession in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Summerville man for burglary and drug possession on General Dennis Drive in Summerville Saturday Morning.

Andrew Thomas Ranly entered a home through the rear window while the owner was inside, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody with the help of K9 units, and say they found two tablets identified as Xanax, and a small amount of plant substance that tested positive for marijuana.

Ranly is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center awaiting warrant service and a bond hearing.