2 dead as massive blast rocks highway

ABC News – Italian police said at least two people were killed and 67 injured in a massive explosion that ripped a huge hole in a highway near an airport in northern Italy.

Video and photos from witnesses showed a massive fireball shooting into the air on a highway in the suburbs of Bologna on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Bologna said a vehicle accident caused a fire that led to the explosion, and Italian firefighters said a tanker carrying inflammable material was involved.

An image taken from a video made available by the Italian national police force shows a partial collapsed section of the motorway bridge of the Casalecchio A1-A14 junction following a road accident in Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018.

An aerial image provided by Italian firefighters shows smoke and flame after an explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. Vigili Del Fuoco via AP

A firefighter walks past a line of burned vehicles following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. Giorgio Benvenuti/EPA via Shutterstock

Firefighters work near the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. Reuters

Emergency services move an injured person on a stretcher following a road accident near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. Giorgio Benvenuti/EPA via Shutterstock









Traffic was blocked in the area, and videos and photos from the scene showed burned-out vehicles and a partially-collapsed roadway.

“My car is still under the flyover, I am waiting to see if and when I can get it back,” Marco Rosadini, from Arezzo, Italy, told Italian news agency ANSA. He said he was at a restaurant in the area. “At one point, we heard a violent explosion. I thought it was an attack.”

He said that there were seven to eight minutes of what sounded like explosions causing the glass roof of the restaurant to collapse.