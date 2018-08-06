Former deputy sheriff charged with criminal domestic violence

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A former officer has been fired by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after being charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Timothy Lane Padgett, 29, was taken into custody by SLED officials after allegedly causing injuries to his wife at their Wyoming Road home.

According to the arrest warrant, Padgett’s wife suffered injuries to her arm and eye, the warrant said.

Padgett was hired as a deputy sheriff Jan. 7, 2013.

According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Padgett remains in custody pending the results of a medical evaluation ordered by a judge who set a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.