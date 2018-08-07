WATCH: Step inside the Gamecocks Tuesday practice

The Gamecocks held their fifth practice of the fall Tuesday morning, starting inside the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. The wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, participated in footwork drills, while kicker Parker White was accurate on a few field goals attempted.

The Gamecocks then started the “cock drill”, where an offensive lineman and defensive lineman lines up opposite to one another. The select Gamecock quarterback hands the ball off to his running back with the goal being to get through a potential hole.

Quarterback Jake Bentley, along with backup Michael Scarnecchia did light work the first 15 minutes of practice.

USC now has the day off Wednesday, but resumes practice Thursday morning at 9 a.m. All practices are closed to the public.