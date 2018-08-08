Wanted fugitive from Virginia believed to be in the Midlands area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A fugitive from Virginia might be hiding out in South Carolina and authorities need your assistance in locating him

Daniel Earl Webb fled from US Marshals and law enforcement officers on August 7.

He is believed to be in the Midlands or lowcountry area, Marshals say.

Webb should be considered armed and dangerous and may be in possession of a hand gun.

If the public observes WEBB they should not approach him but call local law enforcement or the US Marshals Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

All tips will remain anonymous.

If anyone is found to be harboring or aiding WEBB as a fugitive they are subject to federal prosecution.