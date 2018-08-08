Woman, 40, identified as pedestrian killed on I-26WB

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 40-year-old woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 26.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Christian Hickey was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she later died of blunt force trauma to the upper body.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near exit 101 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

