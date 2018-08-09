Body found in woods identified as 52-year-old woman, ruled homicide: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office the victim found dead in a wooded area behind a church suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman has been identified as Brenda Victoria Jackson, 52.

Coroner Gary Watts said Jackson’s body was discovered on August 7 in the 5800 block of Koon Road.

According to Watts a citizen found the victim’s body in the wooded area behind Rehoboth Restoration Church.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.