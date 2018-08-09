CPD investigating suspicious death on Huntington Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman’s body was found in the CPD 900 block of Huntington Avenue Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, the victim’s body was discovered after a reported burglary at the residence.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

#Crimestoppers | CPD is investigating the suspicious death of a female at the 900 block of Huntington Avenue. Officers initially responded to the home this a.m. after a reported burglary. pic.twitter.com/Kg0nQE78NA — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2018

Cont’d: The front door of the home was found open and the female was located inside the residence, deceased. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the case. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 9, 2018