CPD investigating suspicious death on Huntington Avenue

Kimberlei Davis,

ABC Columbia/Matt Perron

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman’s body was found in the CPD 900 block of Huntington Avenue Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, the victim’s body was discovered after a reported burglary at the residence.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

