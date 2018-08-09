Former CPD Chief charged with additional crimes for failure to return government issued pistol

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The former chief of the Columbia Police Department turned himself into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Thursday morning on charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Randall Scott was in possession of several weapons issued to him while he was employed by both the department and the Columbia Police Department.

During a search of Scott’s home on July 17, authorities found a 40mm glock pistol, a 9mm pistol belonging to the Columbia Police Department and a gun box box issued to him.

Scott resigned form the Columbia Police Department in May of 2013 and resigned from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in July of 2016.

Authorities searched Scott’s home during an investigation of a wanted fugitive.

A former Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy who lives in Scott’s home has also been charged in the case.

Lisa Grazioli failed to return a shot belonging to the department after her resignation in March of 2017.

