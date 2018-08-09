‘No where left to run’: US Marshals Service captures wanted fugitive thanks to TV viewer’s tip







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple law enforcements agencies surrounded a property on Smith Road in Anderson County Wednesday night leaving a wanted fugitive with “no more places to run.”

Authorities with the US Marshals Service say Daniel Earl Webb tried to out run officers after a TV viewer’s tip lead them to where he was hiding out.

Webb is facing charges to include: selling narcotics, conspiracy to violate a drug act, possession of a firearm by a felon and altering a serial number of a firearm.