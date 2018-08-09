Planning to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z for #OTRII? Well, pack a bag – a CLEAR one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re headed for a night out with friends to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z perform during their highly anticipated OTR II Tour stop at Williams-Brice Stadium, be prepared to have a clear bag.

The University of South Carolina made the announcement of the clear bag police Thursday afternoon:

In effort to enhance patron safety and expedite entry measures, a clear bag policy will be implemented for Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II Tour playing Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday, August 21. The policy will be consistent with the University of South Carolina Athletics’ current model and will regulate the size and types of bags that may be brought into the stadium by patrons.

While bags are not encouraged, the following outlines the bags that are permitted:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ — A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection at specified gates)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

This policy is specific to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited. A complete list of prohibited items is available here.