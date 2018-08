Victim in death investigation ID’d as 56-year-old woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The woman who was found dead in her Huntington Avenue by her roomate has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Joan Staub, 56, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the upper body, Coroner Gary Watts said.

Watts said Staud’s death has ruled a homicide.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.