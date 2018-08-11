Jurors give $289 million to a man they say got cancer from Monsanto’s Roundup

Alexis Frazier,

Plaintiff Dewayne Johnson, shown on July 9, listening to his attorney speak about his condition during the Monsanto trial in San Francisco. On Friday, a jury awarded Johnson $289 million in damages after ruling that Monsanto intentionally concealed the health risks of its popular Roundup products.

(CNN) – San Francisco jurors just ruled that that Roundup, the most popular weedkiller in the world, gave a former school groundskeeper terminal cancer.

So they awarded him $289 million in damages, mostly to punish the agricultural company Monsanto.

Dewayne Johnson’s victory Friday against Monsanto could set a massive precedent for thousands of other cases claiming the company’s famous herbicide causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Johnson’s case was the first to go to trial because doctors said he was near death. And in California, dying plaintiffs can be granted expedited trials.

CNN reported last year that more than 800 patients were suing Monsanto, claiming Roundup gave them cancer.

Since then, hundreds more plaintiffs — including cancer patients, their spouses or their estates — have also sued Monsanto, making similar claims.

After three days of deliberations this week, the jury at the Superior Court of California in San Francisco awarded Johnson $250 million in punitive damages and about $39 million in compensatory damages.

