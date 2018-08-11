Man gets life for stabbing and strangling girlfriend

Alexis Frazier,

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) -A man who prosecutors say took a cab to his girlfriend’s home and waiting for her children to go to school before forcing his way inside and killing her has been sentenced to life in prison.

Solicitor David Stumbo said 40-year-old Clifton Boozer claimed self-defense during his trial, but was found guilty of murder Friday in Newberry County.

Stumbo says after lying in wait, Boozer forced his way into 35-year-old Clatie Stribble’s home in Prosperity in May 2017, stabbing her in the neck, then strangling her.

Stumbo said in a statement Boozer was convicted of domestic violence against Stribble once and she had a protective order against him, but was still seeing him periodically.

Boozer will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

