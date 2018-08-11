This 14-year-old is lighting the basketball world on fire with ‘electrifying’ dunk

“We knew she was getting ready to take it as soon as she crossed over the three-point line,” Wiley said. “It’s always electrifying to see it, it’s really gratifying. We could see the parents and fans getting excited and our opponents were just looking in awe.”

Wiley added that it was “a real defining moment” for the team — one of 16 representing the U.S. at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports junior NBA competition. “It’s exactly what we needed and we played off that energy the rest of the game,” he said.

The team ultimately defeated the Northeast regional team 50-30 and advanced to the first round of pool play for the tournament.

“It made us think we could win the whole thing because of our intensity and how well we work together,” Watkins said of the excitement surrounding her dunk. She added that the attention “feels good but half of the time it’s overwhelming.”

Wilson is coaching his star forward to stay focused on the game and not get caught up in the limelight.

“I tell her to stay humble because your actions as an athlete are drawing a lot of attention and what you say to people they will repeat how you’re respectful and humble,” he said.