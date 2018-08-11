Todd Tucker offers words of encouragement at Fatherhood & Male Achievement Conference

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-The 2018 Fatherhood & Male Achievement Conference brought more than 500 men to the Midlands on Saturday.

The conference theme this years is #Gamechangers. Organizers say the goal is to inspire and equip attendees with resources that will help them to achieve success at home, work, and school .

The keynote speaker was producer, writer and actor Todd Tucker.

“It’s long overdue,” Tucker said. “We need to celebrate our young men and our fathers. Just show them that you we care and encourage them and motivate them you know because right now in our community. It’s a tough time and they need to know that they have support and that they have a community to help them , you know just to be better.”