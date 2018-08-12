McDonald’s launches McGold Card contest for chance to win free food for life

Alexis Frazier,

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — McDonald’s announced its McGold Card contest which gives a lucky contestant the chance to win free food for life from the restaurant chain.

In order to win, U.S. customers have to download the McDonald’s app and place an order via Mobile Order & Pay beginning Aug. 10 through Aug. 24 with one possible entry per day.

According to McDonald’s, the contest winner will receive a 24-carat-gold engraved phone case with their name on it.

