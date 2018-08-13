59-year-old man died after being struck by vehicle on Averyt Avenue

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man was pronounced dead after being after being struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Averyt Avenue early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Aaron Lee Knight, 59.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Knight died on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the torso and upper body.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Share

Related

10-week-old infant found dead inside hot vehicle
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the r...
Shooter in Florida ‘stand your ground’...
FBI fires agent who sent anti-Trump text messages,...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android