59-year-old man died after being struck by vehicle on Averyt Avenue

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man was pronounced dead after being after being struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Averyt Avenue early Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Aaron Lee Knight, 59.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Knight died on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the torso and upper body.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.