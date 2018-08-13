Former GA candidate arrested in Aiken; charged with murder

CNN (WOLO) – A former Georgia Congressional candidate is now facing murder charges after Aiken County Deputies accused her of murdering her former campaign treasurer, Curtis Cain.

Authorities say former Democratic candidate, Kellie Collins, turned herself into the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office where she faces Grand Larceny and Murder charges.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Cain’s employer said he didn’t show up for work at Swiss Krono in Barnwell.

When deputies arrived at his home on Old Powerhouse Road, they found him shot dead.

The Aiken County Coroner says he believes Cain died four days beforehand.

This case is still under investigation.