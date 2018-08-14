Trio arrested on multiple drug charges in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three people are behind bars after Newberry County deputies found drugs in a residence in Whitmire following a months long investigation.

Stephen Dan Santis, 37, Robert Ellis Dilleshaw Jr, 36, and Amie Nicole Prince, 34, are charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, on August 10 deputies and investigators from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Whitmire Police Department found more than 1 gram of meth and a small amount of marijuana during a search of the residence located on Emory Street.

Sheriff Lee Foster said that the investigation into the residence had been ongoing for months prior to the arrests including using undercover operatives, surveillance, and intelligence gathering techniques.

Foster said that there were numerous complaints from the residents in the community and law enforcement intelligence had also led them to believe that there was an illegal drug operation being conducted at this residence.

Santis, Dilleshaw and Prince remain behind bars.