Engage Culture 2018 is this weekend Soda City!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Grammy-nominated singer Travis Greene and his wife Dr. Jackie Greene are prepping for Engage Culture Weekend on August 17-19!

They believe there are three responses to culture –> complain, conform, or CONFRONT.

They are choosing to CONFRONT, engage and redefine culture for both the unchurched and overchurched!

The star-studded weekend features Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton, Michelle Williams, Pastor John Gray, Tavner Smith, Relentless Worship, Elevation Worship, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, JJ Hairston and MORE!

On top of that, Dr. Jackie Greene will be releasing her new book Permission. Adrienne Bailon and Michelle Williams will discuss the book with her at the Engage Culture Brunch on August 17. It’s a book empowering you to be the person God called you to be!



More information on the brunch can be found at www.drjackiegreene.com There’s also a Celebrity Basketball Game, VIP Party, Community Service, The Engage Culture Worship Experience and a dynamic Sunday service to top it off! More information can be found at www. travisgreene .tv