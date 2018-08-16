Bond set at $100,000 for women accused of trafficking cocaine

Carla Fulmer/Provided

Brenda Edgins

Provided/Newberry County Sheriff's Office





NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two women are behind bars charged with trafficking cocaine after they were spotted by deputies on patrol of a ‘suspicious’ vehicle.

Carla Fulmer Shealy, 39 and Brenda Lee Edgins, 38, were found inside a car located at a convenience store on South Carolina Highway 121 at I-26, deputies say.

Deputies say they found 15 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and a glass pipe with burned residue commonly associated with drug use.

Shealy is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana and Edgins is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both women are being held on a $100,000 bond.