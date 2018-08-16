Fox News apologizes after using wrong photo of Patti LaBelle during Aretha Franklin tribute

(WCVB) – The death of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin led to tributes pouring in from around the world. Many shared pictures and video of the iconic singer, but one news network is in hot water after mistakenly using a picture of another singing legend in place of Franklin.

Fox News released a statement Thursday apologizing to the Franklin family after they used a picture of Patti LaBelle during an on-air tribute to the “Respect” singer.

During the tribute, a still shot of Franklin is shown in the foreground with a photo of LaBelle seen in the upper right corner.

BREAKING NEWS: Aretha Franklin, ‘Queen of Soul,’ dead at 76 https://t.co/rWvFQyNMwR https://t.co/0OWQu2kCDb — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 16, 2018

In a statement to The Wrap, Fox News media desk vice president Jessica Santosegano said the network deeply regrets the error.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends. Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

The photo in question is from a performance LaBelle gave at the White House in 2014. While both legendary performers took the stage that night, they did not perform together, despite Fox’s claim.

Social media users did not take to kindly to the error.

LaBelle tweeted her condolences following news of Franklin’s death, but so far has not commented on the Fox mix-up.

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018