The Midlands Remembers Aretha Franklin And Her Timeless Music

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The loss of the Queen of Soul is being felt here in the Midlands. Some were lucky enough to see her in person when she performed at the 3-Rivers Music Festival back in 2006. Heartbroken fans from across the Midlands cannot believe she is gone, but they’re glad the Queen came to the Capital City.

It was the very last 3 Rivers Music Festival when Aretha Franklin took the stage. For the former chair of the music festival, Fred Monk says it was the very pinnacle of all of the 3 Rivers concerts.

“It was a memorable period for Columbia, and we won’t forget Aretha Franklin. And of course, her songs are in our head anyway all the time,” Monk said.

Now her albums and records are flying off the shelves as her legacy lives on.

“The CDs are all gone, the records are going fast. I’m trying to get more stuff in for the weekend but it’s proving difficult,” Woody Jones said, assistant manager at Pappa Jazz.

“I mean talk about getting the goosebumps when you hear that kind of a voice,” Gillian Kerner said.

It is not just old souls grabbing her memorabilia. Gillian Kerner is just 23-years-old and was introduced to Aretha’s music when she was 15. She says Aretha’s music became her anthem of 8th grade.

“My mom showed me her song, You make me feel like a natural woman, and at that time I was in middle school. Pretty insecure about myself and my body and she was like, just listen to this woman and it just made me feel better about myself,” Kerner said.

Franklin’s talent was not only in her voice and piano skills, she empowered women and was perfectly timeless.

“It was just the perfect storm. Her voice, the musicians, the Muscle Scholls musicians and her voice, and the songwriting of Carol King, and she put out some incredible records,” Jones said.

As for those here in the Midlands, they don’t think we’ll be seeing a star like her any time soon.

“It’s hard to say. People come and go, and there are still really great singers, but there has only been one Queen of Soul,” Jones said.

“She deserves every aspect of that title. And she was that night. It was great,” Monk said.

Franklin was such a strong woman and the Midlands will deeply miss her but many were thankful they were able to see her here when she came to town almost 13 years ago. Live in studio, AR, ABC Columbia News.